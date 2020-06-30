ONLINE: Western Dane County Solar Group Buy

press release: If you live in western Dane County and have ever thought about adding solar to your home, this is the year to do it. Legacy Solar Co-op and community volunteers from the Town of Vermont’s Climate Action Committee partnered with All Sky Energy and Eagle Point Solar to offer deep discounts and special financing options on solar projects to residential, farm and small businesses in western Dane County in 2020.

Participants will learn:

• How to generate your own solar power and reduce your fossil fuel consumption

• What incentives will help reduce the up-front cost of solar, as well as options for financing up to 100% of the cost

• What you need to know to get the ball rolling on your 2020 solar project plans

To learn more about the Western Dane County Solar Group Buy, visit to https://legacysolarcoop.org/ western-dane-county-solar- group-buy-2020/

June 30 RSVP: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/789023145936723470

July 15 RSVP: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4548009309721555470