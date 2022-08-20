press release: Enjoy Saturday afternoons at Shake Rag Alley during the Alley Stage Reading Series. Four Wisconsin playwrights will present original plays in progress on the intimate outdoor theater, Alley Stage. Besides being fun to watch, a staged reading is an important way a playwright can get important feedback from an audience and determine what their next steps are with the script.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. with Afternoon Tea and treats, which will be available for $5 in the Shake Rag Alley Art Cafe. Local musicians will provide entertainment on the patio. Patio tables and chairs are available, or bring a blanket to spread out and enjoy the day on the Green. At 4 p.m., the actors and moderator will take the stage for the reading, which will be followed by a talkback session with the playwright. In the event of inclement weather, readings will move to the Sardeson Studio at 223 Commerce St.

The Alley Stage Reading Series is a community collaboration with Mineral Point playwright Marcia Jablonski. Playwrights from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin were invited to submit scripts for consideration. Featured plays were selected by Jablonski and Coleman, and once again a Mineral Point Community Foundation grant that will provide an honorarium for each playwright, cast member, and musician. Playwrights will also enjoy a one-night stay in Shake Rag Alley’s historic Coach House.

Tickets for the following staged readings are just $5 and can be ordered online or at the door.

August 20: “Western Swing” by Marnie Bullock Dresser of Spring Green

Dresser is a poet and playwright who also publishes fiction and creative nonfiction. She’s broadcast her pieces on “Wisconsin Life” and blogs at https://marniere.me. She’s taught at the University of Wisconsin’s tiniest campus, Richland, for the longest time and believes that yes, there are trout in Brush Creek, but she’s never landed one. She lives with her husband and son and four cats in Spring Green in a house that, really, isn’t big enough for that many living creatures. The cast for Dresser’s play features Heather Harris, Lisa Duwell, Liz Light, Paul Lorentz and Christian Neuhaus. Music during Afternoon Tea will be performed by Nath Dresser.