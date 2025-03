Westlands Pop Up Fragrance Bar at Journeyman CO. Middleton

Location: 7525 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, WI 53562

Date & Time: Saturday March 15, 11am - 4pm

Description:

Westlands, a new Madison based fragrance company and perfumery launches a pop-up fragrance bar at Journeyman CO. in Middleton this Saturday 11 - 4. Sample the latest in niche perfumery while seeing the new arrivals at Journeyman. Refreshments provided.