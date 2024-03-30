Westmorland Easter Egg Hunt

media release: Save the date on Saturday, March 30th at 10 am for the First Annual WNA Easter Egg Hunt! Come for the hunt and stay for brunch, photos with the Easter bunny, and other kid's activities. The hunt starts at 10:15 sharp. BYOB (bring your own basket).

RSVP: We are requesting you pre-register here by March 24. We are also asking for plastic egg donations. Please email Rachel at Kerr.n.rachel @ gmail.com if you can contribute.

Hop to it and join us for an egg-citing adventure you won't want to miss!