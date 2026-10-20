media release: Get your costumes ready and join us Saturday, Oct 24, 3:30-6:30pm for the spookiest event of the year — the Annual Westmorland Halloween Parade & Party!

Schedule of Events

3:30 pm: Parade begins from Queen of Peace parking lot

3:45 pm: The fun starts with pizza, treats, hot cocoa, and beer available (bring your own water bottle)

4:15 pm: Performance by Children's Musician Dave Landau

Spend the evening connecting with neighbors, exploring the spooky woods, and sharing yummy treats!

And on that note... it's neighborhood tradition to bring baked goods or snacks to share for Halloween! Drop them off at the park pavilion between 12:00–3:15 PM, before the parade kicks off, or bring them along to the event. Think cookies, veggies, fruit, or other spooky snacks for everyone to enjoy!

Volunteers are Still Needed!

Fill out the volunteer form or text Jen McGrath at 608-577-9822.

Let’s make this Halloween one to remember — we can’t wait to see all your costumes and spooky smiles!