media release: We hope you're getting excited for the annual Westmorland Halloween Parade and Party THIS Saturday, October 28!

Meet at Queen of Peace by 4:15 pm if you're walking in the parade. Parade starts at 4:30pm.

Neighborhood Party at Westmorland from 4:45pm until around 7pm.

Enjoy the parade of costumes with our neighborhood marching band! End at Westmorland Park for lively children's music performance by David Landau, followed by pizza, hot cocoa, beer, and treats baked by neighborhood families.

We'll have some new interactive activities (a temporary mural, heads will roll kickball, and mini catapults).

It'll be a crisp fall day with roaring firepits and hot cocoa! See you there!