Westmorland Neighborhood Town Hall
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Alder Bill Tishler will discuss key topics for Westmorland including:
- Meyer St Construction
- Parmen/Odana Intersection
- Update on Stormwater Pipes through Westmorland
- Other neighborhood/city topics
WHEN: April 16th
WHERE: Madison Public Library – Sequoya (4340 Tokay Blvd)
TIME: 7:00-8:30pm (Meeting starts at 7:30pm)
