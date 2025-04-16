Westmorland Neighborhood Town Hall

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Alder Bill Tishler will discuss key topics for Westmorland including:

  • Meyer St Construction
  • Parmen/Odana Intersection
  • Update on Stormwater Pipes through Westmorland
  • Other neighborhood/city topics

WHEN: April 16th

WHERE: Madison Public Library – Sequoya (4340 Tokay Blvd)

TIME: 7:00-8:30pm (Meeting starts at 7:30pm)

Info

Public Meetings
