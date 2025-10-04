Westmorland Oktoberfest
Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join us for a festive fall evening under the lights at Westmorland Park as we bring the neighborhood together for our first-ever WNA Oktoberfest celebration!
Admission
- WNA Members: $35
- Non-WNA Members: $45 Not a member yet? Click HERE. (Must be 21 or older to attend)
Admission includes:
- An official WNA Oktoberfest stein at the door
- All-evening drink access (local beer, cider, NA options, and more)
- A curated cheese platter courtesy of Wisconsin Cheese Company
What to Expect
- Live polka music from The Gary Beal Band
- Festive tented atmosphere with Edison lights and long tables to gather
- Fun Oktoberfest games including Hammerschlagen and other adult-oriented competitions
Info
