Westmorland Oktoberfest

Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Join us for a festive fall evening under the lights at Westmorland Park as we bring the neighborhood together for our first-ever WNA Oktoberfest celebration!

 Admission

  • WNA Members: $35
  • Non-WNA Members: $45 Not a member yet? Click HERE. (Must be 21 or older to attend)

Admission includes:

  • An official WNA Oktoberfest stein at the door
  • All-evening drink access (local beer, cider, NA options, and more)
  • A curated cheese platter courtesy of Wisconsin Cheese Company

 What to Expect

  • Live polka music from The Gary Beal Band
  • Festive tented atmosphere with Edison lights and long tables to gather
  • Fun Oktoberfest games including Hammerschlagen and other adult-oriented competitions

Info

