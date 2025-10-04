Westmorland Oktoberfest

media release: Join us for a festive fall evening under the lights at Westmorland Park as we bring the neighborhood together for our first-ever WNA Oktoberfest celebration!

Admission

WNA Members: $35

Non-WNA Members: $45 Not a member yet? Click HERE. (Must be 21 or older to attend)

Admission includes:

An official WNA Oktoberfest stein at the door

All-evening drink access (local beer, cider, NA options, and more)

A curated cheese platter courtesy of Wisconsin Cheese Company

What to Expect