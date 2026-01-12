Westmorland Winterfest

to

Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Bundle up and join your neighbors for an afternoon of winter fun and community at Westmorland Park. All ages welcome!

Enjoy Winterfest favorites like the Medallion Hunt (with a great prize!), fort-building, treasure mining, and snowball target practice. Warm up by the bonfires, sip hot cocoa, and enjoy community-shared treats.

Volunteers needed! Sign up to bring a treat or help out: https://form.jotform.com/260028020368145

Info

Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family, Special Events
to
Google Calendar - Westmorland Winterfest - 2026-01-31 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Westmorland Winterfest - 2026-01-31 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Westmorland Winterfest - 2026-01-31 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Westmorland Winterfest - 2026-01-31 14:00:00 ical