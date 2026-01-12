Westmorland Winterfest

media release: Bundle up and join your neighbors for an afternoon of winter fun and community at Westmorland Park. All ages welcome!

Enjoy Winterfest favorites like the Medallion Hunt (with a great prize!), fort-building, treasure mining, and snowball target practice. Warm up by the bonfires, sip hot cocoa, and enjoy community-shared treats.

Volunteers needed! Sign up to bring a treat or help out: https://form.jotform.com/260028020368145