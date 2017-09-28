press release:

Please join us Thursday, September 21st, to see how wildlife can co-exist in areas filled with people.

Dr. K. S. Gopi Sundar, director, SarusScape Program, International Crane Foundation

Is Rice Really Nice? Waterbirds and Agriculture in South Asia

As scientists declare our time to be the Anthropocene epoch, the search for mechanisms and examples to aid in biodiversity conservation has acquired new urgency. There is, however, a perceptible shift in our collective ability to realize the value of human-dominated landscapes as potential wildlife habitat. This shift has accelerated efforts in areas that would not normally receive attention from conservationists. Our speaker will present unlikely recent discoveries from South Asian agricultural landscapes in order to revisit current and past assumptions regarding “wildlife habitat,” and the negativity that surrounds areas with high population densities.

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1153 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue. This lecture hall is next door to last semester’s site. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.