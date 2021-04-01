ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Speaker: Zuzana Burivalova, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies-SAGE, Dept. of Forest and Wildlife Ecology, UW–Madison

Title: Soundscapes as a tool to monitor tropical forest biodiversity in the Anthropocene

Abstract: Prof. Burivalova will describe how we can use soundscapes, which are all the sounds that could be heard at one place, to help us meet the challenges of protecting biodiversity in today’s and future tropical forests. The recording and analysis of soundscapes enables the monitoring of biodiversity at broad temporal, spatial, and taxonomic scales, as will be demonstrated by examples from Southeast Asia’s rainforests.

Zoom Link: https://uwmadison.zoom. us/j/94129397834

Meeting ID: 941 2939 7834

The full schedule for Spring 2021, registration and recording links can be found here: https://nelson.wisc.edu/sage/weston-roundtable/index.php

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.