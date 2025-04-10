Evaluating Progress on the Montreal Protocol

Speaker:  Megan Lickley, assistant professor of environment & sustainability, Georgetown University

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.

