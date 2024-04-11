Air Pollution and Environmental Data Justice

media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this week’s Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163

Air Pollution and Environmental Data Justice

Amanda Giang, assistant professor, University of British Colombia 

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.

UW Mechanical Engineering Building 1513 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
