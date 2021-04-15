ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: This week's Weston Roundtable will feature Attorney Philomena Kebec, a Policy Analyst for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC). Details about her lecture, including the link to the Zoom session, can be found below.

Philomena Kebec, policy analyst, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC)

The Regulation of Treaty Harvested Foods as an Exercise of Tribal Food Sovereignty

Tribal Nations are increasingly focused on issues of food sovereignty, investing in gardening and farming while continuing to harvest a variety of wild foods on reservation and within their off-reservation ceded territories. While tribes have historically engaged in the sharing of treaty-harvested foods through informal networks, they are increasingly interested in providing for increased access to these highly-nutritious foods through formal avenues. During this lecture we will explore the exercise of tribal sovereignty through the development of food regulation for treaty-harvested foods.

