Quantifying and Managing Climate Risks and Inequitable Outcomes

media release: UW Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163.

Speaker: Adam Pollack, assistant professor, School of Earth, Environment and Sustainability; University of Iowa

In this seminar, Pollack will share insights from recent research about innovative approaches to quantifying and managing inequity in flood risk outcomes, as well as strategies to help the federal government allocate limited resources more efficiently and equitably.

Cookies, coffee, and tea will be served.