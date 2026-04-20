Electricity is the New Eggs

media release: UW Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163.

Speaker: Charles Hua, founder and executive director, PowerLines

Thursday, April 23 | 4:15–5:15 p.m. | VIRTUAL | Add to calendar

Register for Zoom link

Rising utility bills have rapidly become a national economic and political issue. In 2025, utilities requested a record $31 billion in rate increases, double the previous record. Meanwhile, electricity prices have increased 40 percent since 2021, while four in five Americans feel powerless over these costs. Just 200 public utilities commission (PUC) commissioners who oversee $200 billion each year in utility spending — the “U.S. Supreme Court justices of energy” — have power over how much power costs.

PowerLines Founder and Executive Director Charles Hua will talk about why utility bills are rising and what stakeholders can do to address this is

Cookies, coffee, and tea will be served.