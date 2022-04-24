media release: SAGE is pleased to announce the return of the Weston Roundtable Lecture Series for the Spring 2022 Semester! Please note that the lecture series looks a little different this semester: We only have 5 lectures scheduled. Beginning Fall 2022, we will return to our traditional schedule of having a Weston every Thursday of the semester.

Lectures will be held in 1153 Mechanical Engineering from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 24: "Excessive Heat and Human Health," by Larry Kalkstein.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.