media release: SAGE is pleased to announce the return of the Weston Roundtable Lecture Series for the Spring 2023 Semester! Lectures will be held in 1153 Mechanical Engineering from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

April 27: On the Swamp: Stories of Indigenous Environmental Justice from North Carolina’s Coastal Plain | Speaker: Ryan Emanuel, associate professor, environmental sciences and policy, Duke University

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.