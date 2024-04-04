The Making of Environmental Law: The Challenges of Climate Change and Environmental Justice

UW Mechanical Engineering Building 1513 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this week’s Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163

The Making of Environmental Law: The Challenges of Climate Change and Environmental Justice

Richard Lazarus, Charles Stebbins Fairchild Professor of Law, Harvard Law School 

TUDENTS: Meet with Dr. Lazarus for a casual meet and greet from 2:45-3:45 at Union South. RSVP to attend.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.

Info

UW Mechanical Engineering Building 1513 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-265-0572
Google Calendar - The Making of Environmental Law: The Challenges of Climate Change and Environmental Justice - 2024-04-04 16:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Making of Environmental Law: The Challenges of Climate Change and Environmental Justice - 2024-04-04 16:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Making of Environmental Law: The Challenges of Climate Change and Environmental Justice - 2024-04-04 16:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Making of Environmental Law: The Challenges of Climate Change and Environmental Justice - 2024-04-04 16:15:00 ical