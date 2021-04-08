ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Speaker: Grace Bulltail, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, UW–Madison

Land use, land tenure, and resource management on tribal lands

Abstract: Dr. Bulltail’s research interests center on the interactions of land use and natural resource management in tribal communities, promoting capacity-building and equity. Her research framework stresses that effective sovereignty is tied to overall resource management. Additionally, Grace will share her experiences as an advocate for Native American and Indigenous students as a STEM educator at the tribal college and university levels.

The full schedule for Spring 2021, registration and recording links can be found here: https://nelson.wisc.edu/sage/weston-roundtable/index.php

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.