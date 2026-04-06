Governing Nutrient Pollution Beyond the Farm

media release: UW Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163.

Speaker: David Kanter, associate professor of environmental studies, New York University

Nutrient pollution is one of the most important environmental and human health threats society faces. Policy efforts to address it, particularly from its dominant source, agriculture, have fallen flat. Kanter argues that a new approach to national and global nutrient pollution governance is essential: one that centers nutrients in several international environmental agreements and expands the policy horizon beyond the farm to include actors across the agri-food system.

Such an approach would not just enable more effective environmental policy, it would make the United States and others more economically resilient to global price shocks in an increasingly volatile world.

Cookies, coffee, and tea will be served.