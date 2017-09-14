press release:

Lea Shanley, Ph.D., co-executive director, South Big Data Innovation Hub, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Big Data in Environmental Monitoring

Abstract: Dr. Shanley, trained as a geospatial data scientist and policy expert, focuses on big data, civic technology, open innovation, and public-private partnerships to advance research and development to address societal challenges. She has expertise in geospatial technology, remote sensing, participatory mapping, volunteer geographic information, and information policy, and extensive experience applying these tools and methods for emergency management, coastal and land use planning, natural resource management, renewable energy site assessment, and agriculture.

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1153 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue. This lecture hall is next door to last semester’s site. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.