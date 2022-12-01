media release: SAGE is pleased to announce the return of the Weston Roundtable Lecture Series for the Fall 2022 Semester! Lectures will be held in 1163 Mechanical Engineering from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this today’s Weston Roundtable:

Getting Climate Change Data into Engineering Design- It’s Complicated

Speaker: Rob Montgomery, PE, Chair of the Infrastructure Working Group

Discussion panelists: Daniel Wright, Associate Professor in Civil and Environmental Engineering, UW-Madison, and Greg Fries, PE, Assistant City Engineer, City of Madison

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.