ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Marketplaces Fostering Dimensions of Sustainability

Speaker: Alfonso Morales (Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor, Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture, University of Wisconsin-Madison)

Abstract: In this lecture we consider outdoor marketplaces and street vendors, the processes that make up those practices, and how over time they have fostered social, political, ecological, and economic dimensions of sustainability from a variety of perspectives.

This fall's Weston Roundtable lectures will be delivered virtually. An RSVP is required.

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.