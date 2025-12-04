media release: UW Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163.

Are Carbon Tariffs Climate Policy?

Speaker: Kyle Meng, associate professor at the Bren School of Environmental Management, UC Santa Barbara

Carbon import tariffs, traditionally a complement to domestic climate policy as an adjustment for emissions leakage and competitiveness concerns, are increasingly considered as standalone policies. Meng will discuss a quantitative trade model that compares carbon tariffs with and without domestic pricing policies. With a focus on U.S. policies, Meng will highlight several findings:

A U.S. carbon tariff lowers foreign emissions but increases U.S. emissions, leading to much smaller global emissions reductions than a combined policy which reduces emissions everywhere.

Combined policy increases output in sectors where the U.S. has low carbon intensity, implying that the combined policy may be able to overcome political-economy barriers.

U.S. welfare increases more under a combined policy from larger avoided climate damages.

In contrast to traditional climate coalitions built on combined policies, international agreements based only on tariffs achieve declining global GHG reductions when membership expands.

