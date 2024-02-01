media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this week’s Weston Roundtable lecture, in Room 1163, Mechanical Engineering

Marine-Based Carbon Dioxide Removal Approaches to Combat Climate Change

Will Burns, co-director, Institute for Carbon Removal Law & Policy, American University

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.