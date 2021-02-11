ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Adapting to a Changing Great Lakes Coast

Adam Bechle, University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute

Great Lakes water levels have been well above average for several years, with some lakes setting all-time record highs. These high water conditions, in combination with coastal storms, have caused flooding and erosion throughout the region. Under a changing climate, lake levels may reach even higher highs as well as lower lows. This talk will discuss the current high water conditions on the Great Lakes and the actions communities are taking to adapt to a changing coast. Registration Link: https://forms.gle/KpM3B6YHJhTYAmCF9

The full schedule for Spring 2021, registration and recording links can be found here: https://nelson.wisc.edu/sage/weston-roundtable/index.php

