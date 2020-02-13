UW Nelson Institute lecture series: UW Nelson Institute lecture series: "Making the Case for Large Landscape Conservation: Yellowstone to Yukon," by Jodi Hilty, president and chief scientist of Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative .

press release:

Abstract:

The Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative is one of the earlier large landscape conservation movements in the world. While it is clear that connecting and protecting landscapes at the scale at which nature operates is essential, how does having a cohesive vision drive forward conservation? This talk will examine progress over the last 25 years and seeks to attribute where the Y2Y movement substantially contributed to advances in conservation in the region and compares progress in the region to other equivalent regions.

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1163 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.