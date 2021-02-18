ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Three decades of land use transformation in Brazil and the Amazon

Tasso Azevedo, general coordinator, MapBiomas

In the last 35 years, Brazil – home of the richest biodiversity and largest reservoir of fresh water – witnessed immense transformation. Come to see how MapBiomas, a multi-institutional initiative working with cloud based machine learning applied to remote sensing, managed to unveil all the changes through the years. From Amazon to Cerrados, from Pantanal to the Atlantic Rainforest, from Pampa to Caatinga, passing thought forests, grasslands, agriculture, pasture, mangroves, mining and water bodies, MapBiomas is reshaping our understanding of the occupation dynamics of the territory. Registration Link: https://forms.gle/meBNtLvML4DtoGkN8

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.