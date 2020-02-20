UW Nelson Institute lecture series: "More Nuclear Power: Should We Risk It?" by Charles Ferguson (director of Nuclear and Radiation Studies Board at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.)

press release:

Lecture abstract: Operating nuclear power plants emit almost zero greenhouse gases and thus appear to be "clean" sources of electricity that help to mitigate climate change. However, concerns persist about how to manage safely and securely the radioactive waste from these plants. Also, increased global nuclear power use could raise the risk of nuclear war by spreading the means to produce weapons-usable fissile materials across more countries. While several nuclear power plant designs offer reduced risk of nuclear proliferation, other design choices could pave the way to a world awash in highly enriched uranium and plutonium – potentially available for use in making nuclear weapons. Can we have more nuclear power while managing these proliferation risks? Dr. Ferguson is the author of the book Nuclear Energy: What Everyone Needs to Know (Oxford University Press, 2011).

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1163 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.