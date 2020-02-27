UW Nelson Institute lecture series: "Planetary Health: Cross-Cutting Principles We Can Live With," by University of Minnesota professor Teddie Potter.

press release:

This Thursday, Dr. Teddie Potter will be visiting from the University of Minnesota to give a Weston Roundtable lecture.

Abstract:

The health of humanity and the health of the planet are interconnected. Human actions have put the earth in multi-system failure with dire consequences for the future of humanity, but a healthy future is possible if we act now. We need to urgently challenge old patterns of exploitation, exclusion, and domination, and adopt new principles of mutual respect, equity, and partnership. Working together to renew the health of the biosphere will restore the health of humanity at the same time.

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1163 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.