ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: "Unlocking Energy Efficiency's Potential for Climate Change Mitigation- International Best Practices and Experiences," by Ashok Sarkar

Specialist Team Leader, Energy & Extractives Global Practice, The World Bank, Washington DC.

Energy efficiency (EE) is considered the "First Fuel” for global climate change mitigation. Though one of the most cost-effective options with multiple co-benefits, including enhancement of energy security and mitigation of GHG emissions, EE market transformation in developing countries remains a major development challenge due to the many barriers it faces. The speaker will share some global-level analyses and implementation solutions and best practices from various countries that have been successful in scaling up the implementation of EE technologies and measures through regulatory policies, innovative financing mechanisms, institutional approaches and market strategies.

