Weston Roundtable

UW Nelson Institute lecture series: "From Grasslands to Grains: An Exploration of America’s Changing Landscapes," by Tyler Lark.

This Thursday SAGE's own Dr. Tyler Lark will be presenting some of his research about agricultural land-use change

Abstract:

Recent cropland expansion has caused the conversion of over 1 million acres of grasslands per year

across the United States, leading to substantial changes to the environment while providing only marginal production gains. In this talk we’ll explore recent trends in agricultural land-use change and implications for crop yields, carbon emissions, and wildlife habitat for species of concern, as well as associated relationships to biofuels policy and proposed solutions to improve conservation.

