Weston Roundtable
UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and Global Environment for a special Weston Roundtable:
Supply Chain Sustainability: Making Agriculture Sustainable from Production to Consumption
Keith Agoada, UW–Madison alumnus and CEO and cofounder of Producers Trust, a platform that links supply chains with sustainable solutions
Holly Gibbs, UW–Madison professor of geography and environmental studies
Thursday, March 14 | 5:15–6:15 p.m. | Grainger Hall Plenary Room 1310 | Add to calendar
Hope to see you there!