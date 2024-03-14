media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and Global Environment for a special Weston Roundtable:

Supply Chain Sustainability: Making Agriculture Sustainable from Production to Consumption

Keith Agoada, UW–Madison alumnus and CEO and cofounder of Producers Trust, a platform that links supply chains with sustainable solutions

Holly Gibbs, UW–Madison professor of geography and environmental studies

Thursday, March 14 | 5:15–6:15 p.m. | Grainger Hall Plenary Room 1310 | Add to calendar

