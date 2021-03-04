ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Speaker: John E. Roemer, Varick Stout Professor of Political Science & Economics, Yale University

Title: A theory of cooperation: John Nash vs. Immanuel Kant

Abstract:Nash equilibrium is the standard concept for equilibrium in non-cooperative games, in which decision makers follow a behavioral ethos of "going it alone." Nash equilibrium also produces social pathologies such as the free-rider problem and the tragedy of the commons. Prof. Roemer will introduce the idea of Kantian equilibrium, in which agents explicitly cooperate instead of going it alone. This mathematical cousin of Nash optimization produces very different outcomes, where free-rider problems and tragedies of the commons evaporate. Clearly, an important question is whether Kantian optimization describes a real phenomenon or is merely a figment of a utopian imagination.

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.