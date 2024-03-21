Mental Carbon: The Toll of Climate Change on Our Sanity – And What We Can Do

UW Mechanical Engineering Building 1513 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this week’s Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163

 Speaker:  Jeremy Hance, journalist and author of Baggage: Confessions of a Globe-Trotting Hypochondriac

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.

