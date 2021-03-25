ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: This Thursday's Weston Roundtable will feature Adrian Treves, a Professor at the Nelson Institute and SAGE affiliate! Details about his lecture, including the link to the Zoom session, can be found below.

Date: March 25, 4:15-5:15 P.M.

Speaker: Adrian Treves, professor, Carnivore Coexistence Lab, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, UW–Madison

Title: Wolf policy and its effects on illegal killing, human tolerance, and recovery

Abstract:

Reporting new evidence from Wisconsin’s wolves, red wolves and Mexican gray wolves, Dr. Treves presents the state of the science on endangered wolf policy. Four lines of evidence show that ‘blood does not buy goodwill’. Legalizing wolf-killing does not raise tolerance for wolves, does not reduce poaching, and slows population growth more than expected from legal mortality. The best available science shows that cryptic poaching and concealment of evidence increases instead. Therefore, lethal management of predators should be reformed.

The full schedule for Spring 2021, registration and recording links can be found here: https://nelson.wisc.edu/sage/weston-roundtable/index.php

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.