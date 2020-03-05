UW Nelson Institute lecture series: "Fannie Lou Hammer, Black Agricultural Cooperatives and Freedom Farmers," by University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Monica M. White

This week we are thrilled to have UW's own Dr. Monica White as the featured Weston Roundtable lecturer.

Freedom Farm Cooperative (FFC), started in 1969 by activist Fannie Lou Hamer, was an agricultural cooperative built on 680 acres in Mississippi. It included a pig bank, Head Start program, community gardens, commercial kitchen, a garment factory, sewing cooperative, tool bank, and low-income, affordable housing as strategies to support the needs of African Americans who were fired and evicted for exercising the right to vote. This presentation offers an analysis of Freedom Farm and illuminates valuable lessons on agriculture as resistance, and alternative strategies of rebuilding and investing in sustainable communities.

