How Much Snow Falls in the Upper Colorado River and How Well Do We Know That Number?

UW Mechanical Engineering Building 1513 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: UW Nelson Institute Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163.

Speaker:  Lejo Flores, professor of geosciences, Boise State University

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.

Info

UW Mechanical Engineering Building 1513 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-265-0572
Google Calendar - How Much Snow Falls in the Upper Colorado River and How Well Do We Know That Number? - 2025-05-01 16:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - How Much Snow Falls in the Upper Colorado River and How Well Do We Know That Number? - 2025-05-01 16:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - How Much Snow Falls in the Upper Colorado River and How Well Do We Know That Number? - 2025-05-01 16:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - How Much Snow Falls in the Upper Colorado River and How Well Do We Know That Number? - 2025-05-01 16:15:00 ical