media release: Thursdays, 4:15-5:15 PM, 1153 Mechanical Engineering. Note: Some lectures to be presented on-line this semester and registration is required for those. Please see the abstract text below for the registration links.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.

Nov. 11: An Independent Risk Analysis: Policy, Risks and Science of the Straits of Mackinac presented by Professor Guy Meadows

Join us on Thursday, November 11 at 4:15 p.m. in 1163 Mechanical Engineering