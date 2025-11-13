Creating a Sustainable Community: One City’s Ambitious Plan

UW Mechanical Engineering Building 1513 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: UW Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163.

Speaker:  Missy Stults, sustainability and inovations director, city of Ann Arbor

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.

