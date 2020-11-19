ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Taking Action to Protect the Health of All: Science and Conservation at Zoonotic Spillover Interfaces

Speaker: Sarah Olson (Associate Director of Epidemiology for the

Wildlife Conservation Society)

Abstract: Since her training in environmental research and public health at UW–Madison

(PhD ’09), Dr. Olson has been working for the Wildlife Conservation Society Health Program on front-line conservation and wildlife health threats. Recently, she was part of a team which showed that coronavirus detection increases significantly along wildlife value chains from source to consumer. Dr. Olson will address the science, conservation, and policy surrounding zoonotic spillover interfaces, where viral pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 and Ebola virus jump between animals and people.

This fall's Weston Roundtable lectures will be delivered virtually. An RSVP is required.

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.