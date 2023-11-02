Towards Sustainable Agriculture: Examining Beef Supply Chain Agreements in the Amazon

media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this week’s Weston Roundtable lecture, in Room 1163, Mechanical Engineering

Towards Sustainable Agriculture: Examining Beef Supply Chain Agreements in the Amazon Rainforest

Ricardo Augusto Negrini,  federal prosecutor, Brazilian Public Prosecution Service

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.

