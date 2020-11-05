ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Communicating science: Key takeaways from 20+ years of Mongabay

Speaker: Rhett Butler (Founder and CEO of Mongabay, a conservation news service)

Abstract: Since 1999 Mongabay has grown from a guy in his pajamas on a laptop to a news service that operates 5 bureaus, has a network of over 600 journalists in 80 countries, and attracts 10 million readers a month. Mongabay founder Rhett Butler will talk about his journey and present some of the things he’s learned about how to effectively communicate science.

To register to receive the lecture link, please visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScIwqDYPW5BHExn1FjU2OcdxxNnEDCt0mziApht804otakqsw/viewform

This fall's Weston Roundtable lectures will be delivered virtually. An RSVP is required. The full list of fall speakers can be found here.

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.