ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

Lena Neij (professor, Lund University, Sweden)

Title: The Deployment of New Energy Technologies and the Need for Local Learning

Abstract: The transition towards a low carbon society will require a good understanding of the nature of technological change and the potential of designing policy measures for effecting and accelerating processes of technical change. In my lecture I will focus on the process of deployment of new energy technology, what the literature can tell us about the need for local learning when adopting new technologies, the potential of cost reduction in relation to local learning, and how to design policy instruments to support local learning.

To register to receive the lecture link, please visit

