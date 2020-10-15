ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Revisiting Aldo Leopold's 1942 essay, 'Land Use and Democracy,' for its relevance on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

Speaker: Steven Lawry (Senior Research Associate, Center for International Forestry Research)

Abstract: Aldo Leopold argues in a 1942 article in Smithsonian Magazine entitled “Land-Use and Democracy” that direct citizen action is required if the nation’s conservation goals are to be achieved. This lecture summarizes Leopold’s reflections on possible forms of effective citizen action, including consumer campaigns holding companies accountable for environmental harm and greater embrace of good land stewardship practices by land-users. We will consider how and where these and other forms of direct democratic action have taken root in our time.

This fall's Weston Roundtable lectures will be delivered virtually.

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.