Engineering Microbes for Waste Valorization

UW Mechanical Engineering Building 1513 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: UW Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163.

Speaker:  Na Wei, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.

