media release: SAGE is pleased to announce the return of the Weston Roundtable Lecture Series for the Fall 2022 Semester! Lectures will be held in 1163 Mechanical Engineering from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Sustainable Development: From Concept to Curriculum

Speaker: Lawrence Bove, President & CEO, Weston Solutions Inc

Roy F. Weston was an early leader in sustainable development and maintained that environmental problems require multidisciplinary solutions and that preventing these problems was preferable to abatement or remediation.

In this presentation, we’ll trace the journey of sustainable development with a focus on the early writings and presentations of Mr. Weston starting in the late 1980s. From there, we’ll explore noteworthy trends and effective actions of early adopters and consider how legislation and implementation of sustainability fundamentals brought about the design and construction of sustainable infrastructure. Finally, the presentation will highlight how higher learning institutions began to integrate the foundation of sustainable design into the curriculum.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.