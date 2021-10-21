ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Thursdays, 4:15-5:15 PM, 1153 Mechanical Engineering. Note: Some lectures to be presented on-line this semester and registration is required for those.

The Value of Global Indigenous Knowledge in Planetary Health presented by Professor Nicole Redvers

Join us virtually on Thursday, October 21 at 4:15 p.m. Register Online to receive the Zoom link

Indigenous Peoples are resilient peoples who have honorably carried deep ecological knowledge over thousands of years. With wider planetary health movements taking hold, this presentation emphasizes the importance of ensuring a grounding in the stewardship practices, the relationship building, and the innate sense of reciprocity embodied in traditional Indigenous knowledges and values around the globe.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.