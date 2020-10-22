ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Delaying Climate Change: The Impact of Cool Technologies Upon Heat Wave Meteorology

Speaker: Laurence Kalkstein ( professor emeritus ; president, Applied Climatologists Inc. ; co-founder, Los Angeles Urban Cooling Collaborative)

Abstract: First attempts to quantify the meteorological and health impacts of combined urban tree planting and “cool cities technologies” – products that add to roof and surface reflectivity – will be presented. Simulation modeling of excessive heat events in cities with different climates also estimates how many lives could be saved through these interventions. Results show the potential to reduce climate change impacts in all types of neighborhoods, including the most vulnerable. These results can be transmitted to urban decision-makers who can then plan better responses to excessive heat events and their negative health outcomes.

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.