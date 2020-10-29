media release: Who Benefits? Complex Relationships of Oil Companies and Indigenous Communities in Alaska

Speaker: Maria Tysiachniouk (Visiting Fellow, UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies; Chair, Environmental Sociology group, Center for Independent Social Research, Russia)

Abstract: Governance of oil in the North Slope of Alaska involves multiple actors that share oil rent with local communities. This presentation will focus on benefit-sharing arrangements between oil companies, native corporations, the North Slope Borough, and Indigenous Peoples. We will look at how benefit-sharing arrangements are organized and implemented, and how this affects procedural and distributive equity. Procedural equity is associated with indigenous communities’ participation in decision-making. Distributive equity arises when funds from the oil companies are allocated in an equitable way.

This fall's Weston Roundtable lectures will be delivered virtually.

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.