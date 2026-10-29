media release: UW Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1153.

Speaker: Jeffrey Hadachek, assistant professor, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, UW-Madison

Nonpoint source pollution from agriculture is the leading cause of water quality impairment in U.S. rivers and streams. Conventional regulatory approaches are often costly or ineffective because emissions vary widely across time and space or have historically been politically infeasible. This talk examines two Wisconsin programs designed to address these challenges: the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program and Water Quality Trading. Drawing on insights from economics, we show both are cost-effective alternatives to conventional policies for abating nonpoint source pollution.

Cookies, coffee, and tea will be served.